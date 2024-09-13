Shimla mosque row: Municipal Commissioner Court grants 30-day time to demolish two illegal floors

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE People in Shimla hold protest over alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque

Amid the escalating tensions in Shimla, the Municipal Commissioner Court on Friday ordered the demolition of two illegal floors of the mosque in Sanjauli. The court had ordered the mosque administration to demolish the construction within 30 days. Earlier, the Commissioner had ordered to seal the mosque till the judgement was announced.

Meanwhile, the Hindu organisations staged a protest over the illegally constructed mosque in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi today (September 13). Large crowds of protestors gathered along the jail road in Mandi and shouted slogans against the state government demanding action against the alleged illegal construction. Given the call of protest, the Mandi police beefed up the security and placed barricades in the Jail Road area. As the crowd tried to bring down the line of barricades, police resorted to firing water cannons to disperse the crowd.

BJP spokesperson Chetan Bragta criticised the Police for using force to disperse the protestors, "Another brazen attack on Hindus by the Congress government of Himachal, this time in Mandi. First Shimla, now this using water cannons and force to suppress people. What exactly is this government trying to achieve?".

However, CM Sukkhu defended the police actions and said, "Water canons are used in the state in every protest. This is not the first time. All this is a part of protesting. There's nothing wrong with it. Since all of this is telecast in the media, people spice up their protests with all this. The Masjid Committee has itself asked the Municipal Commissioner for permission to destroy the illegally constructed floors of the mosque. This is the culture of Himachal Pradesh."

In light of events in Himachal Pradesh, CM Sukhu said, "The illegally constructed mosque in Shimla with which the whole issue is associated, the Muslim community has asked for permission from the commission to demolish the extra floors themselves. Any kind of illegal construction, irrespective of which religion it belongs to, will be acted upon."

Notably, on Wednesday also, protestors removed the first layer of barricading and clashed with the security forces while entering the Dhalli Tunnel East portal during their protest march demanding the demolition of the illegal construction. Police personnel used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protestors heading towards the Sanjauli area of Shimla.