Shimla: Landslide near Khalini road; no casualties reported

Himachal's Khalini Road in Shimla witnessed a landslide that led to the blockage of Khalini road. Because of the landslide, one truck and three parked cars got damaged as a tree fell upon them. The road was closed for four hours, as the restoration work was in progress.

District administration has deployed the forest team and NHAI team on the spot, and no casualties have been reported for far.

Himachal Pradesh has been a perpetual recipient of incessant rainfall and landslides, ever since monsoon set in this year. About a week ago, a massive landslide had occurred near Nalda village of the Lahaul and Spiti districts in Himachal Pradesh on Friday which has blocked the flow of Chenab River.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district had climbed to 15 with the recovery of one more body on Friday, a senior disaster management official had said.

(With Inputs from ANI)

