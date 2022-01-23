Himachal Pradesh: Shimla witnesses season's heaviest snowfall | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shimla: A city neighbourhood is seen covered in snow after a fresh spell of snowfall in Shimla, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Highlights Himachal Pradesh's capital city Shimla received this season's heaviest rainfall.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall and snow for Himachal, J&K and Uttarakhand.

Apart from Shimla, McLeod Ganj and Kufri also received fresh snowfall.

As temperatures are dipping across the northern parts of India, several parts of Himachal Pradesh today received fresh snowfall. The Mcleod Ganj area of Dharmshala witnessed ample snowfall today, apart from Himachal's capital city Shimla.

The snow snapped road links but tourists made merry by hurling snowballs at one another. Shimla, which saw a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, recorded more than 20 cm of snowfall, while Kufri recorded 62 cm of snowfall.

Nearby places like Kufri and Narkanda also experienced snowfall, making the destinations more picturesque. The snowy landscape in Shimla will stay this way for two to three days, an official of the Met Office said.

As news of the snowfall spread, tourists flocked to this resort destination, known for the imperial grandeur of its buildings that were once institutions of power when the town served as the summer capital of British India, news agency IANS reported.

Image Source : PTI Shimla: Vehicles covered in snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall in Shimla, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

