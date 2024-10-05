Shimla Court orders demolition of unauthorised floors at Sanjauli mosque

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On September 11, people in Shimla held protests over the alleged illegal construction of the Sanjauli mosque.

In a significant ruling, the Shimla district court has ordered the demolition of three unauthorised floors of the mosque building in Sanjauli, following a legal battle regarding building violations raised by residents.

Court's directive

BS Thakur, the lawyer representing the Waqf Board, confirmed that the court has mandated the mosque committee to dismantle the top three floors at their own expense within a two-month timeframe. Thakur stated, "In due course, it will be decided about the rest of the portion of the building. The next date of hearing is December 21." The mosque committee has provided an undertaking to comply with the demolition order.

Residents' reaction

Advocate Jagat Paul, representing the residents, expressed satisfaction with the court's ruling. He mentioned that the court deemed it unnecessary to involve the locals as a party in the case, given that a legal proceeding was already underway between the administration and the mosque committee. "We are happy that after residents came to court, this decision has been given today," Paul remarked.

Next steps

With the court's order now in place, attention will turn to the mosque committee's compliance with the demolition timeline. The next hearing on December 21 will further address any remaining concerns regarding the building's structure and the future of the mosque.

Background of the case

The case stems from growing concerns among residents about unauthorised constructions, which they argue violate building regulations. The additional floors have been viewed as potential safety hazards and disruptions to the neighbourhood’s character. Protests by residents advocating for adherence to legal norms played a significant role in bringing the issue to court.

Recent protests

Protests erupted in Shimla's Dhalli area recently, with demonstrators, including members of Hindu organizations, opposing what they claim is illegal construction of the mosque. The protesters demanded action against the alleged violations, waving national flags and chanting slogans. However, Naresh Chauhan, an advisor to the Himachal Pradesh government, characterised the protests as politically motivated and emphasised that the matter is being handled as a law and order issue.