Shashi Tharoor voices alarm over Bangladesh violence, calls attack 'assault on freedom of press' The Congress MP also reacted to the suspension of visa services at Indian Assistant High Commissions in Khulna and Rajshahi due to security concerns. He called it a major setback for ordinary people.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has expressed serious concern over the growing violence in Bangladesh, especially the recent attacks on media houses and journalists. Reacting to reports of mob violence and arson, Tharoor said such incidents are not just attacks on individual institutions but a direct blow to press freedom and a pluralistic society.

Media houses targeted in violence

Tharoor referred to reports of targeted mob attacks on the offices of leading Bangladeshi newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. He said the burning of media offices and threats to journalists are alarming and unacceptable. He also said he was worried about the safety of The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam and other journalists working under fear.

“Journalists should not have to post desperate messages fearing for their lives while their offices are set on fire,” Tharoor posted on X.

The Congress MP also reacted to the suspension of visa services at Indian Assistant High Commissions in Khulna and Rajshahi due to security concerns. He called it a major setback for ordinary people, especially students, patients and families who depend on cross-border travel.

According to Tharoor, the disruption comes at a time when relations and people-to-people movement were slowly returning to normal.

With Bangladesh’s national elections scheduled for February 12, 2026, Tharoor warned that the current atmosphere of violence and intolerance could seriously harm the democratic process. He said elections cannot be held fairly in an environment driven by fear and mob rule.

Tharoor urged the interim government of Bangladesh to take strong and immediate steps to restore calm. He listed three key areas of concern: protection of journalists, security of diplomatic missions, and restoration of law and order through dialogue instead of violence.

He said Interim Chief Muhammad Yunus must personally lead efforts to ensure stability during this sensitive transition period.

Unrest in Bangladesh after death of protest leader

Bangladesh has been witnessing widespread unrest following the death of protest leader Osman Hadi, who was shot in Dhaka earlier this month and later died in a Singapore hospital.

After his body was brought back to Dhaka, protests intensified, with roads blocked and clashes reported near Shahbagh intersection. During the protests, two newspaper offices were set on fire, and security forces, including Border Guard Bangladesh personnel, were deployed across key areas of the capital to maintain order.