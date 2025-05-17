Shashi Tharoor to lead all-party delegation to five key nations, stresses duty to national interest Speaking on being invited to the delegation, the Congress MP said that he was honoured to be invited by the government to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals to represent India’s zero-tolerance message against terrorism.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is among the seven MPs from across the political spectrum who will lead seven delegations in a key diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack. The all-party delegations will be visiting partner nations including members of the UN Security Council later this month.

Speaking on being invited to the delegation, the Congress MP said that he was honoured to be invited by the government to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals to represent India’s zero-tolerance message against terrorism. Emphasising his commitment to national interest, he affirmed his readiness to serve whenever called upon.

“I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!” Tharoor said in a post on X.

Apart from Tharoor, the other members for the seven all-party delegations include, BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will be heading a delegation each.

Shashi Tharoor’s inclusion as an MP leading one of the delegations comes as he publically supported the government’s response to the India-Pakistan flare-up and Operation Sindoor. His endorsement of the military action reportedly led to internal tensions within the Congress, with some party leaders expressing their disapproval.

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry on Saturday said, "The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism."

"In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month," it said.