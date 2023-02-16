'Not my business to tell leadership what to do': Shashi Tharoor rules out contesting CWC polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Congress Working Committee elections: Senior leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday virtually ruled out contesting for Congress Working Committee elections saying he has made his point already by running for the president post. Tharoor contested the Congress presidential polls last October but lost to Mallikarjun Kharge. He, however, made a mark by getting over 1,000 votes from PCC delegates despite Kharge being seen as largely backed by the top leadership of the party. against Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to party sources, members of the Congress Steering Committee would meet on February 24 at Raipur in Chhattisgarh to decide on whether there should be elections to the CWC, the party's top decision-making body.

"Stepping back a little bit from demand of Congress Working Committee polls, I've made my point already. Elections healthy for party, but having participated in one and lost, not my business to tell leadership what to do," he said.

He also said that it is now for others to step forward. "Majority view in All India Congress Committee will prevail on whether CWC elections should be held."

The Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram said the plenary could not have come at a more opportune time and gives the party members an opportunity to focus on what "we have gained and what faces the party in terms of challenges for the future". He stressed the majority view in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is the view that will prevail. "I am fairly confident that if a majority of the delegates want an election they will hold one and if the majority feels that they would rather not rock the boat at this time and just move ahead, then that too will be a possible option," the former Union minister said.

