Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi’s global outreach, calls him a ‘prime asset for India’ Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership during Operation Sindoor, calling him a “prime asset for India” in a newspaper column. Tharoor, who was part of a five-nation diplomatic outreach following India’s strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has once again drawn attention for his public praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time calling him a “prime asset for India” in the context of the government’s global diplomatic initiative, Operation Sindoor. Tharoor was part of a five-nation outreach effort aimed at explaining India’s position following the operation, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

In a column published in the leading English newspaper The Hindu, the senior Congress leader lauded the Prime Minister’s “energy, dynamism, and willingness to engage,” stating that these qualities serve as a strong advantage for India on the world stage. “But they deserve greater backing,” Tharoor wrote, in a remark seen as a subtle nudge at political divisions over foreign policy unity.

Key takeaways from Tharoor’s column

On the global mission: Tharoor wrote that the outreach underscored the value of unity, soft power, clear communication, and sustained public diplomacy in navigating “an increasingly complex international landscape.” India’s global strategy: He recommended that the three T's: tech, trade, and tradition—should define India's international approach in pursuit of a "more just, secure and prosperous world." Clarifying India's stance: Tharoor said the delegations clearly explained that India’s actions under Operation Sindoor were “a legitimate exercise of self-defence” in response to persistent cross-border terrorism. The effort, he added, helped shift perspectives in multiple world capitals.

Colombia retracted statement after Tharoor’s intervention

Tharoor also highlighted a diplomatic success during the outreach when he objected to Colombia’s initial statement that appeared to condole the casualties in Pakistan. Following his intervention, Colombia withdrew the comment, acknowledging that there was no moral equivalence between terrorists and those acting in national defence. “This demonstrated that facts, patiently and persistently presented, can overcome initial misunderstandings or even deliberate misinformation,” he wrote.

US officials echoed India’s concerns

Referring to the outreach in Washington DC, Tharoor noted that US representatives, including those who met a parallel Pakistani delegation, echoed India’s concerns about terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. He said this showed India’s position was gaining traction globally, backed by “verifiable facts and consistent advocacy.”

Backlash from Congress, clarification from Tharoor

Tharoor’s comments have drawn criticism from within the Congress party, especially after he contrasted the Modi government's diplomatic handling with earlier UPA-era surgical strikes. Some party leaders accused him of undermining Congress’s achievements and aligning too closely with the BJP narrative. In response, Tharoor dismissed the criticism as misinterpretation and accused “critics and trolls” of twisting his words. “I have better things to do,” he said.

His latest praise for the Prime Minister follows his recent admission of “differences” with the Congress party, though he has publicly downplayed any rift.

Delegation met PM Modi

Tharoor met Prime Minister Modi at his residence on June 11, after completing the Operation Sindoor outreach. Seven other multi-party delegations involved in the mission also held similar meetings with the Prime Minister.