Shashi Tharoor celebrates 'Nakshatram birthday', shares Mahashivratri connection behind his name Congress MP Shashi Tharoor revealed the story behind his name, linking it to Mahashivratri and Lord Shiva's crescent moon. He also addressed the latest controversy within Congress over his remarks on political rivals.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has revealed the story behind his name, linking it to Mahashivratri and the crescent moon adorning Lord Shiva's forehead. In a social media post, Tharoor explained that he was born on Mahashivratri, and his parents chose the name 'Shashi', which means Moon, as a tribute to this celestial symbol.

Celebrating the day, Tharoor pointed out that though records like the website of Parliament and his official biography give his date of birth as March 9, his nakshatram birthday in the Kerala calendar is Maha Shivratri.

“I was born on Mahashivratri and named Shashi for the crescent moon on Lord Shiva’s forehead. In the Kerala calendar, my nakshatram birthday is today. It has always been a very special day for my family,” Tharoor wrote.

Mahashivratri is one of Hinduism's major festivals, to Lord Shiva, and it is said to be the celestial wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Tharoor's post during party rift

The post by Tharoor at a time when he is also being criticised by the Congress party for his recent eulogies of political opponents, such as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had commended the Kerala government's handling of the economy and also acknowledged Modi's diplomatic efforts in his meeting with former US President Donald Trump.

‘I have other options’: Tharoor's strong message

Defending his remarks, Tharoor asserted that his statements were made in the interest of the state and the nation. However, he also sent a clear message that he wasn't dependent on Congress and had other paths to pursue.

"If the party wants me, then I will be there for the party. If not, I have my own things to do. You should not think that I don’t have any option to spend time," he stated in a podcast interview, also emphasising the importance of broadening Congress's reach in Kerala.

Congress tries damage control

His comments have sent Congress into a flap, with the Kerala party organ describing it as "suicidal" to undermine the party within. But instead of turning the issue into a crisis, Congress leadership is now playing it down.

Reports said a meeting on Friday is planned where Tharoor and the state Congress leaders could settle the matter jointly. Party leaders also agreed not to react to Tharoor's statements in public so that internal fights do not ensue.

As tensions have been mounting inside the Kerala Congress, all are now looking towards how the party manages to resolve the crisis without antagonising Tharoor's increasingly independent role.

Also read | Gold Card vs EB-5 visa: Trump's plan to end decades-old Green Card system, all you need to know