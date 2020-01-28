Sharjeel Imam's brother detained in Bihar as cops search for ex-JNU student

EX-JNU student Sharjeel Imam

Jahanabad police in Bihar has detained the brother of former JNU student and co-coordinator of Shaheen Bagh protests Sharjeel Imam amid raids being conducted by the Delhi Police crime branch to arrested the former JNU student. The raids have been conducted at multiple locations in Mumbai, Patna, Delhi to arrest Sharjeel Imam against whom sedition cases have been filed in six states over his remark "cut off Assam from India" which he allegedly made a few days ago.

Following Sharjeel's controversial remarks allegedly made during anti-CAA protests, police of six states Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Manipur have booked Sharjeel under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Hunt for Sharjeel Imam underway

Five teams of Crime Branch have been deployed to locate Sharjeel Imam following his controversial statements made during anti-CAA protests. Imam, a PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Historical Studies, has been summoned by the JNU chief proctor. Imam has been asked to appear before the Proctorial Committee by February 3 and explain his position on the alleged provocative speeches. Sharjeel Imam has been in news for his controversial "cut off Assam from India" speech that he allegedly made a few days ago at the Shaheen Bagh protest site.

Imam's ancestral home in Bihar was raided by the police. Imam has sedition cases lodged against him across several states. FIRs have also been lodged against him in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Sharjeel Imam was booked on similar charges by the Aligarh Police for a speech on the AMU campus. The cases were lodged after Imam's video emerged where he spoke about cutting off the northeast from India if "five lakh people stand organised".

