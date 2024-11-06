Sharda Sinha dies: Mortal remains of folk singer being taken to Patna for last rites | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha.

Sharda Sinha dies: The mortal remains of the legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha today (November 6) reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as her last rites will be performed in Patna. Renowned folk singer, known as the 'Bihar Kokila,' Sharda Sinha passed away on Tuesday (November 5) at around 9:20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of septicaemia.

Anshuman Sinha, son of Sharda Sinha informed about her last rituals and said that her mortal remains will reach Patna at around 9:40 am.

Anshuman Sinha said, "We have decided that the last rites of my mother (Sharda Sinha) will take place at the same place where my father's last rite was performed... Therefore, we will take her mortal remains to Patna tomorrow..."Mourning the death of her mother, Anshuman Sinha, son of the renowned singer Sharda Sinha, on Wednesday said that it is a sad time for the family and her loved ones as she took her last breath on the very first day of the Chhath Puja.

Sharda Sinha will always remain in hearts of people

Remembering her mother, he said that she will always remain in the hearts of the people.

"This is a sad time for us... She was very close to all of us. It was in her aura and singing that captivated everyone and this is a shocker for all of them. I am sure her loved ones will be as sad as me. Her motherhood was clearly visible in her songs as well as in her personality. She left us on the first day of Chhath Puja...She will always be there in the hearts of people..." he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that her last rites will be performed with honours.

"The demise of Sharda Sinha is an irreparable loss. Her family has decided that her last rites will take place in Bihar. PM Modi has also expressed his sorrow on this. I have also talked to the Bihar government; her last rites will be held with honours. This is a personal loss for me. She had said that she will visit my house, but now, this promise will remain unfulfilled. She will always remain in our hearts. May god give strength to her family and all the people who love her," Tiwari said.

Chhath Puja

The festivities for the Chhath Puja celebrations were commenced on November 5 with the rituals of 'Nahaay-Khaye'. Sharda Sinha is specifically known for melodious 'Chhath Mahaparv' songs. Meanwhile, condolences have been offered from different political fraternities, including PM Modi, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and other leaders.

PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of the legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha. He remembered her contribution to the Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music, saying "echo of her melodious songs will last forever." PM Modi further said that her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world.

The 72-year-old Sinha, a music scene veteran since the 1970s, has contributed immensely to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music and is celebrated for her soulful renditions of folk music. Known for her contributions to the traditional folk music of Bihar and her iconic Chhath geet, Sharda Sinha is considered a cultural ambassador of the region.