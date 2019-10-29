Image Source : SUPREME COURT WEBSITE Justice Bobde appointed new Chief Justice of India, to take oath on Nov 18

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday signed a warrant appointing Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Bobde will be sworn in as Chief Justice on November 18 and will serve this post for around 18 months.

Present Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on October 18 had recommended second senior-most judge Justice Bobde as his successor.

Justice Gogoi was the 46th Chief Justice of India, who took the charge on October 3, 2018 and will demit office on November 17.

Justice Bobde was part of the five-judge constitution bench hearing longest-running Ayodhya land dispute case and in which the judgement is still awaited.

Also Read: SC to hear on Nov 4 Gujarat HC advocates body on elevation of Bombay HC judge Justice Akil Kureshi

Also Read: HC 'shocked' over sessions judge awarding lesser punishment in murder case, seeks report