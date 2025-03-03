Shahzadi Khan, Indian national facing death sentence over child's death in UAE, executed, MEA tells Delhi HC The MEA stated that the Indian Embassy in UAE got confirmation of the execution on February 28 and the information as conveyed to the father. The father of Shahzadi was also given a dedicated phone to contact the Indian Embassy.

In a shocking revelation, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), appearing for the Centre in a petition filed by Shahzadi Rai, an Indian national sentenced to death in UAE over a child's death, informed the Delhi High Court that she had been executed on February 15.

The ASG also stated that her burial is scheduled for March 5, and the authorities were extending all possible assistance to her family. After the revelation, the plea of Khan's father seeking MEA intervention was disposed off by the Delhi High Court.

Representing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and Advocate Ashish Dikshit informed the Delhi High Court that the Indian Embassy in UAE received an official communication on February 28, 2025, from the UAE government. The communication stated that Shehzadi's death sentence was executed on February 15, 2025, in accordance with UAE laws and regulations.

'Embassy already informed father': MEA

The MEA stated that the Embassy informed Shabbir Khan, the petitioner and father of Shahzadi, about the confirmation of her execution. He was also informed that the family could come to the UAE by March 5, 2025, to participate in her last rites. Additionally, a dedicated mobile number for contacting the Indian Embassy was provided to Khan, stated MEA.