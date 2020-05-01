Shahrukh Pathan chargesheeted in court in connection with Northeast Delhi violence

Image Source : FILE Northeast Delhi violence: Shahrukh Pathan chargesheeted in court

A chargesheet was filed against Shahrukh Pathan in a Delhi court on Friday. This will be the first chargesheet against Shahrukh Pathan who had pointed a gun at a policeman. Apart from Shahrukh, two others by the name of Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik have been mentioned in the chargesheet.

Shahrukh Pathan became infamous as somewhat of a negative face of violence in northeast Delhi after he was captured on camera pointing a gun at policemen trying to control the unruly mob. The incident had taken place in Delhi's Jaffrabad on February 24.

A wave of violence had engulfed the national capital and other parts of the country in the months of February and March. The violence was especially high in parts of Delhi like the Northeast, old Delhi among others.

The protests had erupted over Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens which many of the protesters claimed was discriminatory against a particular community.

