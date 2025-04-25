Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid condemns Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Incident has shaken conscience of India’ The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid described the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 as a shock to humanity and said in Islam, even inciting someone to commit murder is cursed and considered a grave sin.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack on Friday and termed it as an attack against Islam and humanity. In a statement, he said that killing innocent people is a sin that invites the wrath of Allah. Shahi Imam further said, "It is written in the Holy Quran that killing one person is like killing the entire humanity, and saving one person is like saving the entire humanity."

Shahi Imam calls Pahalgam attack ‘shock to humanity’

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid described the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 as a shock to humanity and said in Islam, even inciting someone to commit murder is cursed and considered a grave sin.

“Today, the world is engulfed in violence, bloodshed, oppression, and tyranny. The horrifying incident that took place in Pahalgam three days ago has shaken the conscience of India and our moral traditions. This tragedy has stirred deep emotions within all of us. Killing innocent people on the basis of religious identity is an unforgivable crime,” he said.

He went on to say that the painful and inhumane killings in Pahalgam at the hands of terrorists where innocent human beings became victims of inhuman brutality, is perhaps the most barbaric act imaginable.

Terrorism can never be justified on any grounds: Shahi Imam

He added that terrorism can never be justified or supported on any grounds and the terrorists, claiming to be Muslims, have displayed behaviour that is utterly un-Islamic.

“What kind of Islam have they learned or been taught? People were stripped to identify their religious affiliation, and upon confirming they were Hindus, these helpless and innocent individuals were shot and killed. This has nothing to do with the teachings, history, or culture of Islam,” he said.

He also added that if such acts continue unchecked, it is hard to say where this will lead as India and its rich, traditional culture will never accept or allow such brutality under any circumstances.

He stated that this is not the time to divide people into Hindus and Muslims, but to stand united like a solid rock for the honour, sovereignty, and dignity of the nation. He said whenever the integrity and supremacy of the country are threatened. peace-loving Indian citizens will always rise in defence of the nation's security.

Shahi Imam on COVID pandemic

“Sometimes I wonder - where is humanity heading? Just a few years ago, the entire human race endured the curse of a deadly disease like COVID. Millions of innocent lives were lost. Some were fortunate enough to receive proper burials, while others were not. In many places, there was no one even to carry the dead. Humanity went through that terrible ordeal - a divine trial -yet the world failed to learn a lesson. We took no heed, no warning from those circumstances. And now, once again, the world is gripped by conflict and bloodshed,” he said.

He added that in every direction, we see the same cruelty against humanity. “Man is killing man, and somehow sees this as a mark of success. Today, many countries around the world are, in one way or another, entangled in war and violence. Sadly, even in our own country, religious hatred, sectarianism, and the erosion of trust between communities have become matters of concern,” he said.