Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shaheed Diwas 2022: PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Every year, Shaheed Diwas is celebrated on March 23, in the fond memory of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, for their relentless and selfless contribution to India's freedom struggle. Likewise, this year too, the nation is paying homage to these freedom fighters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath, and newly inducted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are among the few names who extended their tributes today.

PM Modi tweeted, "Tributes to the immortal sons of Mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day. Their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. Long live India!"

Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Tributes to the great revolutionary Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, the immortal sons of Mother Bharati, who awakened the spirit of freedom among the people through their sacrifice and bravery, on their sacrifice day. The supreme sacrifice of all of you will always inspire everyone to serve the nation."

Both Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their wishes on political leader Ram Manohar Lohia's birth anniversary. He was an activist in the Indian independence movement and a socialist political leader.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on the eve of Shaheed Diwas announced that March 23 will be a public holiday in the state. This morning, he tweeted, "I pay homage to the unparalleled martyrdom of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Let's make Punjab a corruption-free, prosperous, and golden Punjab by realizing the dreams of the great martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the freedom of the country."

The Congress party also took to its official Twitter handle to pay their homage on Shaheed Diwas. This Shaheed Diwas and every day, Let us unite to stand against tyranny. This is the best way to pay tribute to our brave heroes Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru."

Latest India News