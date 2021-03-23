Shaheed Diwas 2021: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru - History, Significance and Importance

Image Source : INDIA TV Shaheed Diwas 2021: History, Significance and Importance

Shaheed Diwas 2021 History, Significance, Importance: Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day is observed on March 23 every year. People pay rich tributes to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom from the British rule.

Shaheed Diwas marks the death anniversary of young freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. It was on March 23 in 1931, the three were hanged to death by Britishers.

After Lala Lajpat Rai's death in November 1928, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and others vowed to take revenge. Rai was a tall leader of India's freedom movement.

They plotted to kill James A Scott. Scott was the Superintendent of Police in the British Raj. It was Scott who had ordered the police to lathi charge the protesters and personally assaulted Rai, causing severe injuries. They wanted to kill Scott to send a message to the British Raj.

However, John P Saunders, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, was killed in a case of mistaken identity. They were charged for murder of Saunders. They were sentenced to death and ordered to be hanged on March 24, 1931. However, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged a day before on March 23 in Lahore Jail.

Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were just 23-year-old when they was hanged to death. Rajguru was 22.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev are today source of inspiration for many.

