Image Source : PTI (FILE) Set up agriculture research centre in Parliament, grow crops there and decide rates: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has demanded to set up an agriculture research centre inside the Parliament. Tikait who has been spearheading the ongoing farmers' protest, said that the farmers will gherao Parliament if the government doesn't repeal the three farm laws.

"Government dispels Swaminathan report and thinks that too much crop rate (MSP) is being asked for. Why not establish an agriculture research centre in Parliament premises, grow crops there and decide their rates according to profit/loss after harvesting," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tikait while addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat of United Kisan Morcha in Rajasthan's Sikar appealed to farmers to be ready as the call for 'Delhi march' can be given at any time. He said that 40 lakh tractors will join the march.

"This time the call will be for parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors," he had said, adding that protesting farmers will plough the parks near India Gate and grow crops there.

Leaders of the United Front will decide the date to gherao the Parliament, he added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers are opposing the laws, terming them against their interest as it will dismantle the mandi system and the MSP structure. Besides, they believe that the laws will give power to corporates over their lands.

However, the three laws -- enacted in September 2020, have been projected by the Central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. The government has repeatedly assured the farmers that these three laws will not do away with MSP and mandis.

