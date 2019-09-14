Serial offender 'James Bond 007' held in Delhi

A 27-year-old man, known as "James Bond 007" in the crime world, and his accomplice were arrested on Thursday, said a police officer here on Saturday.

Krishna alias James Bond 007, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, was involved in six cases of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act. He would wear a T-shirt with '007' printed on it as he considered it lucky for the success of his act.

His associate Vinod (30), a resident of Uttam Nagar and named in the 'bad character' list of the local police station, was involved in 15 cases of robbery, snatching and possessing illegal weapon.

According to Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, on September 12, the police received tip-off that two men, possessing illegal weapons and previously involved in criminal activities, were roaming in the Dwarka-Kakrola area.

The police apprehended them and recovered two country-made pistols from them.

"During interrogation, Krishna revealed that he was released from prison a month ago. Krishna and Vinod were jail inmates. Vinod, released from the jail last year, had procured firearm and ammunitions, and also provided arms to Krishna after his release from jail," said the DCP.

They were planning to rob someone on September 12. Krishna put on his "lucky 007 T-shirt" for success, but was arrested, said the DCP.