Free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh: Centre extends Ayushman Bharat to cover senior citizens over 70 years

Edited By: Manmath Nayak New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2024 20:27 IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement on Wednesday.
Image Source : PTI Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement on Wednesday.

In a landmarlk decision, the Central government annouced that senior citizens who are above 70 years of age will get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana.

After the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Centre decided to cover senior citizens who are more than 70 years old under universal health coverage, Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana. 

"This is a very big decision. There is a great humanitarian thinking in this decision. They will get the facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh and this will cover about 4.5 crore families in the country, which will include about 6 crore senior citizens," he said. 

