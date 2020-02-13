Image Source : PTI/FILE Security beefed up outside RSS headquarters in Jaipur (Representational Image)

Police security was beefed up at the RSS headquarters -- Bharti Bhawan -- in Jaipur on Thursday following an Intelligence Bureau (IB) alert. Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore had raised the matter of security of Sangh leaders and their offices on Wednesday citing an IB report. The IB report had said that the RSS officers and leaders in Punjab, Maharashtra and Rajasthan are on radar of terrorist organisations after the abrogation of Article 370 in respect of Jammu and Kashmir and the enforcement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Rathore had said in the Assembly that the RSS would remain active till the time India remains in existence.

"While security has been beefed up in the RSS offices in Maharashtra and Punjab following the report, no such security has been provided in Rajasthan. What is the government here waiting for?" he asked.

Rathore had said that the IB had alerted that terrorists could carry out such explosions in which neither a building nor a single person within the periphery of one kilometer would survive.

In view of such a situation, security arrangements should be increased in the entire state including Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, he added.