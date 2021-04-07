Image Source : FILE/PTI Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru. According to an official order, the operation of amenities including swimming pools, gymnasiums, party halls in apartments, and residential complexes within the limits of the city have also been prohibited.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant has prohibited rallies, demonstrations, public gatherings, functions, and group prayers to prevent the spread of the disease.

In an order dated April 4, Kamal Pant said the Chief Secretary as the chairman of the state executive committee of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has imposed restrictions for public safety and health such as wearing facemasks, physical distancing, and hand hygiene.

