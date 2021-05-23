Second wave affecting young more than old: Uttarakhand State Control Room Data

Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID 19 Data has indicated that the ongoing wave is affecting younger people more than older ones.

Amid rising cases of the second wave of COVID 19, Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID 19 Data has indicated that the ongoing wave is affecting younger people more than older ones. Data shows that there is a sharp rise in deaths in age groups 30-39 and 40-49 and a decline in death rate among people older than 60.

The second wave of COVID 19 has been much more devastating than the first with the fast spreading variants that seem to be infecting younger people.

Uttarakhand State Control Room Data also indicates that the percentage contributions of various age groups to the total number of cases largely remains the same during the first and the second wave.

This data supports the theory that the ongoing wave is affecting younger people worse than older ones. According to Health Secretary Amit Negi, 1,22,949 people have been exposed to corona infection in 20 days.

Data indicated that corona infection was found in 2,044 children aged 9 years and 8,661 children aged 10 to 19 years in 20 days between May 1 and May 20 this year.

25,299 people aged 20 to 29 years, 30,753 people aged 30 to 39 years and 23,414 people aged 40 to 49 years have been found corona positive.

Likewise, 16,164 people of 50 to 59 years, 10,218 of 60 to 69 years, 4,757 of 70 to 79 years, 1500 of 80 to 90 years, and 139 people aged 90 were found corona positive.

(With ANI Inputs)

