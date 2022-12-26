Schools to remain closed in Patna till year-end due to cold wave conditions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools for children up to class 8 will remain closed in Patna due to cold wave conditions.

Schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 in view of the cold wave conditions. The decision will come to effect starting today and will last till the end of the year. "In view of the cold wave conditions schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from December 26 to December 31," said the DM.

In its statement, the IMD also said that cold wave conditions are likely in parts of Haryana, Punjab and north Rajasthan.

"Cold wave/Severe cold wave conditions very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and gradual reduction in intensity and spread thereafter with cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over the region during subsequent 2 days. Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch during next 2 days," said the IMD in its statement.

"Dense to very dense fog in many/some parts very likely over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours and gradual reduction in intensity and spread thereafter due to likely reduction in moisture in lower tropospheric levels over the region. However, dense fog in isolated pockets likely over the region during subsequent 3-4 days," the weather department added further.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal

Latest India News