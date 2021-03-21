Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE COVID: Schools, colleges to be closed in Chhattisgarh

Schools, colleges and Anganwadis will be closed in Chhattisgarh with immediate effect, minister Ravindra Choubey announced on Sunday as COVID-19 cases witnesses a spike in the state.

On Friday, 1,097 cases of the infection were detected in the state, the highest single-day addition in over two months, taking its overall tally to 3,21,880. It also happened to be the second consecutive day when more than 1,000 cases were reported.

With nine more deaths, the statewide toll mounted to 3,929, while 35 people were discharged from hospitals and 298 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 6,753 active cases.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,21,880, new cases 1,097, death toll 3,929, recovered 3,11,198, active cases 6,753, Tests today 37,427, Total tests 53,71,770.

