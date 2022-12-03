Follow us on Image Source : BHARAT JODO YATRA (TWITTER). Madhya Pradesh: School teacher suspended for taking part in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Barwani.

Bharat Jodo Yatra : A government school teacher has been suspended for attending the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, an official said on Saturday (December 2).

Rajesh Kannoje, a teacher with a primary school under the state's Tribal Affairs Department in Kanasya, was suspended on November 25, a day after he took part in the yatra. The issue came to light after his suspension order surfaced on social media.

"Kannoje was suspended for violation of service conduct rules and attending a political rally. He had sought leave citing important work, but he posted photographs on social media after attending a political event," Assistant Commissioner NS Raghuvanshi of the Tribal Affairs Department said.

As per the order, Kannoje violated service conduct rules by attending Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by a political party on November 24.

Meanwhile, state Congress media department chairperson K K Mishra in a tweet said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has allowed employees to take part in the shakhas of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), but suspends a tribal, Rajesh Kannoje, for gifting 'tir-kaman' (bow and arrow) to Rahul Gandhi during a non-political march.

The yatra, which arrived in Madhya Pradesh on November 23, will likely to enter Rajasthan on Sunday (December 4).

Additionally, in view of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and state assembly elections, the Congress party has taken a big decision for the selection of a special day for Bharat Jodo Yatra. According to sources, in this context, the Congress has decided that the Bharat Jodo Padyatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 26 in Kashmir covering a distance of about 3500 km.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi performs puja at Mahakal temple as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Ujjain

"In fact, the Congress was going to end this yatra by hoisting the tricolour in Srinagar on February 20, but now under the new strategy, Rahul Gandhi will conclude his yatra by hoisting the tricolour in Srinagar on Republic Day," said sources.

According to Congress sources, after January 26, a plenary session of the Congress will also be held before February 7, in which the name of Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge will be approved, after which the new Congress Working Committee will be formed.Immediately after that major changes will also be made in the Congress organisation which have been postponed for a long time.

A Meeting of the Steering Committee is also scheduled to be convened on December 4 at Party Headquarters in Delhi and three issues from Bharat Jodo Yatra, Plenary Session and Organizational Matters are on the Agenda, said the Congress sources.

In fact, Congress felt that it was impractical to undertake major organisational programs and changes in the midst of Rahul's Padayatra while delaying them could harm the party in future elections. That's why a way has been found by cutting down the time by choosing a favourable day of 26th January for the yatra.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Congress likely to conclude Bharat Jodo Yatra on Republic Day, say sources

Latest India News