Karnataka: Government school teacher beaten by girl students for misbehaviour in Mandya district

Karnataka: A teacher of a government school was allegedly beaten up by girl students for misbehaviour in Karnataka's Mandya district.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Pandavapur taluk after the students accused him of misbehaviour with them. Later, the local police registered a case against the teacher and took him into custody.

In a similar kind of incident in 2019, a 26-year-old teacher of a government school was arrested on the charge of misbehaving with girl students in Hyderabad.

The 'misbehaviour' by K Ramana Murthy came to light when the "SHE Teams" of the city Police conducted an awareness programme on child sexual abuse at the school and explained issues such as good and bad touch, a police release had stated.

After completion of the awareness programme, some of the girl students approached to SHE Teams and disclosed their teacher had been misbehaving with them for the last two years. If they resisted him, he used to beat and harass them, they said adding because of fear they did not inform anyone initially.



