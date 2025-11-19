SC to deliver judgment tomorrow on timelines for President, Governors to approve bills Earlier, the SC assured the Tamil Nadu government that the matter would be decided before November 21. During the hearing, advocate Abhishek Singhvi argued that the Governor cannot refer a Bill to the President after receiving the 'aid and advice' of the Council of Ministers.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court will on Thursday deliver its verdict on the Presidential Reference concerning whether specific timelines can be prescribed for Governors and the President to grant assent to Bills.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai, will pronounce the verdict on the matter.

Origin of Dispute: CM MK Stalin vs Governor RN Ravi

The matter arose from a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government, challenging Governor RN Ravi’s decision to refer the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the President instead of granting assent himself.

Earlier in October, the apex court had asked the Tamil Nadu government to await its order, assuring that the matter would be decided before November 21.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi argued that the Governor cannot refer a Bill to the President after receiving the “aid and advice” of the Council of Ministers.

In May, President Droupadi Murmu used her authority under Article 143(1) to ask the Supreme Court whether judges can set time limits for the president when she is required to act on bills passed by state assemblies.

The central government, in its written response, argued that forcing the president or governors to follow fixed deadlines for approving or returning state bills would allow one branch of government to take on powers not given to it by the Constitution. This, it said, could create “constitutional disorder.”

SC sets three-month timeline to decide on bills

Earlier, on April 8, while examining the Tamil Nadu governor’s handling of bills passed by the state assembly, the Supreme Court for the first time stated that the president should make a decision on any bill sent to her by a governor within three months of receiving it.

In a five-page document, President Murmu asked the Supreme Court 14 questions. She sought clarity on the roles and powers of both the governor and the president under Articles 200 and 201 when they deal with bills approved by state legislatures.

ALSO READ: