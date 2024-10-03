SC orders end to caste-based discrimination in prisons, mandates equal treatment for all inmates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Supreme Court.

In a landmark ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court of India condemned caste-based discrimination within prisons and ordered the immediate revision of discriminatory provisions in prison manuals of several states. The court's decision aims to ensure that prisoners are treated equally, regardless of their caste, and that practices segregating or assigning work based on caste are abolished.

A bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud took strong exception to the caste-based segregation of prisoners, the distribution of work according to caste, and the practice of assigning inmates to different wards based on their caste identity. The Court issued a set of directives to the states, mandating immediate changes in prison protocols to eliminate such practices.

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by Sukanya Shantha, a resident of Kalyan, Maharashtra, who highlighted the caste-based discrimination prevalent in some state prison manuals. The petition referred to the Kerala Prison Rules, which create distinctions between habitual offenders and re-convicted criminals, and the West Bengal Jail Code, which allegedly designates certain work tasks like sweeping to specific castes, while others, like cooking, are reserved for more dominant castes. These practices, the petition argued, were in direct violation of the principles of equality guaranteed under the Constitution.

The Court emphasised that caste cannot be used as a justification for the unequal treatment of prisoners and stated that all inmates, irrespective of their caste, should be given equal rights and opportunities within the prison system. It further condemned the practice of assigning certain prisoners to perform hazardous tasks, such as cleaning sewers and tanks, simply due to their caste, describing it as inhumane and unjust.

In its order, the bench directed that the state prison manuals, which perpetuate such discriminatory practices, be amended within three months. The Court also specifically prohibited the practice of selecting sweepers or assigning cleaning duties based on caste, calling it a violation of substantive equality.

The ruling is seen as a significant step toward eradicating caste-based discrimination within the prison system and ensuring the dignity and rights of all prisoners. The Court ordered that the police and prison authorities actively work to address caste-based discrimination in prisons and take immediate steps to rectify any existing inequalities.

In addition to these directives, the Court mandated that prisoners be given fair and equal distribution of work and that they should not be forced into unsafe or degrading tasks based on their caste.

The case had drawn attention earlier this year when the Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and 11 states, including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal after reports highlighted the existence of caste-based divisions and discriminatory practices in jails. The ruling, which reiterates the need for a more humane and egalitarian prison system, is expected to have far-reaching implications for prison reforms across the country.

This judgment marks a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle for caste equality and dignity, reinforcing the idea that no individual should be subjected to discrimination, particularly in state-run institutions like prisons.