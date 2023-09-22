SC refuses to interfere with Delhi government's decision to ban use of firecrackers

Follow us on Image Source : AP Picture for representation purpose

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government's decision to ban the use of firecrackers in Delhi ahead of Diwali festivals. The court also reiterated that barium cannot be allowed to be used as a chemical in firecrackers. Firecracker manufacturing companies had demanded this from the court. In states where firecrackers are not completely banned, green crackers can be used, court said.

The Supreme Court on Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Delhi government's order putting a comprehensive ban on manufacturing, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city, saying people's health is important. On Friday, the apex court was hearing firecracker manufacturing companies plea of allowing to use barium as a chemical.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked Delhi Police not to issue temporary licences for sale and storage of any kind of firecrackers, saying when the city government has banned all firecrackers no distinction can be made on the basis of whether it is green or not.

Latest India News