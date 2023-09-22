Friday, September 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. SC refuses to interfere with Delhi government's decision to ban use of firecrackers

SC refuses to interfere with Delhi government's decision to ban use of firecrackers

Owing to the deteriorating air pollution level in Delhi, the government has banned the manufacturing and use of firecrackers in the national capital.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2023 11:42 IST
Picture for representation purpose
Image Source : AP Picture for representation purpose

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government's decision to ban the use of firecrackers in Delhi ahead of Diwali festivals. The court also reiterated that barium cannot be allowed to be used as a chemical in firecrackers. Firecracker manufacturing companies had demanded this from the court. In states where firecrackers are not completely banned, green crackers can be used, court said.

The Supreme Court on Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Delhi government's order putting a comprehensive ban on manufacturing, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city, saying people's health is important. On Friday, the apex court was hearing firecracker manufacturing companies plea of allowing to use barium as a chemical.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked Delhi Police not to issue temporary licences for sale and storage of any kind of firecrackers, saying when the city government has banned all firecrackers no distinction can be made on the basis of whether it is green or not.

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News