SC Directs Punjab govt to ensure medical aid for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on hunger strike

Image Source : PTI Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal during his hunger strike at the Khanauri Border in the Sangrur district of Punjab.

The Supreme Court on Friday raised serious concerns over the life and safety of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26 at the Khanauri border. Dallewal is demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) for crops, among other farmers' rights. The vacation bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, issued a notice to the Punjab government in response to a contempt petition filed against its chief secretary for not complying with a previous order regarding medical aid for Dallewal.

The bench emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating that the Punjab government must take immediate steps to provide necessary medical assistance to Dallewal. "If there is a law and order situation, you have to deal with it with an iron hand. Somebody's life is at stake. You need to take it seriously. Medical aid has to be given, and the impression is that you are not following it," the court remarked.

The court also directed the Punjab government to file a compliance report by Saturday, when the matter will be heard again. Judges speak explicitly on state failure in ensuring medical aid to Dallewal; however, it is capable of carrying grave consequences, making the importance of adhering to court orders in such matters even more emphasised."

Dallewal is spearheading a protest for the fulfilment of farmers' demands by the Centre, where he has been on fast for almost a month. This indefinite fast has drawn the attention of the masses as he demands a lawful framework for MSP, which is a long-standing issue with farmers across India. Although the protest is in progress, the government's response is still controversial, leading to intervention by the Supreme Court.

The case will be heard again on Saturday, with the Punjab government required to update the court on its actions. The Supreme Court’s intervention underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate action to protect the life of the protesting farmer leader