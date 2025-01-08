Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Satya Sanatan Conclave: Swami Kailashanand Giri highlights significance of Mahakumbh

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Peeth participated in the ‘Satya Sanatan’ Conclave, emphasising the significance of Mahakumbh and Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at the event, he said, "Just as truth is revered, Sanatan Dharma is equally venerable. It is the only faith where truth is worshipped, and the Kumbh is a living testament to this."

On the supremacy of Sanatan Dharma

Swami Kailashanand Giri stated, "There is no religion greater than Sanatan Dharma. It teaches respect for all, whether it’s the sacred rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, or the revered cow (Gau Mata). Sanatan Dharma emphasizes the values of respect and reverence, making it the most superior faith."

The changing face of Mahakumbh

Addressing the evolving nature of the Mahakumbh, the seer noted, "Under the current government, the scale and organisation of the Kumbh Mela have transformed significantly. There is increased camaraderie among the Akharas, and the event has grown in size and significance. This year, an estimated 35-40 crore devotees are expected to participate."

On present-day politics

When asked about the political climate and whether the government uses religion for its benefit, Swami Kailashanand Giri remarked, "A true saint never speaks falsehoods. A saint represents truth. Without taking sides, I can say that the current government understands and respects Indian traditions and faith."

The Mahakumbh 2025, scheduled to commence on January 13, continues to draw spiritual leaders and devotees alike, symbolizing the enduring relevance of Sanatan Dharma in modern times.

