Satya Sanatan Conclave: 'Working on mission to make India a Hindu nation', says Acharya Dhirendra Shastri

Acharya Dhierndra Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham on Wednesday participated in India TV's special show 'Satya Sanatan Conclave' regarding the grand religious event Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Shastri said he is working on a sacred mission to make India a Hindu nation. He also asserted that his initiatives aim to unite the nation. Our goal to make India a Hindu nation will not be achieved by an armed struggle but with ideological revolution. Dhirendra Shastri said that the flag of Sanatan will fly in the country. He said that this country belongs to Ram, not Babar.

Extending his support to the demand to ban Muslim traders in Mahakumbh 2025, he said those who are known for spitting and urinating (on food items) must be banned. Shastri asks will they (Muslims) allow Hindu traders in Mecca and Madina, Hindus are also poor.

If a Hindu nation is formed then the Waqf Board will also end, he said. Shastri said that till now there was talk of AI but now I will talk about HI. HI means there should be talk of Hindutva Intelligence. HI is divided in four sections - Intellectual Hindus, Businessman Hindus and united Hindus.

He said that India would become Vishwaguru only through the battle of ideologies. Shastri said that we do not have to make people disciples in this country but we have to make them gurus. The day people become gurus, that day India will become Vishwaguru.

The whole world is our family but those who destroy the country are neither ours nor yours. He said that we want to remove hatred in the name of caste.

Responding to the question related to Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on temple-mosque row, he said everyone has rights to express his opinion. He said so maybe because politicians stay around him, Shastri added.