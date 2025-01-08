Satya Sanatan Conclave: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi takes a dig at Kejriwal, likens him with 'Ravana-turned-sadhu'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi

Satya Sanatan Conclave: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi hailed the preparations of Mahakumbh on India TV's 'Satya Sanatan Conclave 2025'. The Mahakumbh will be held here in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26. The holy city is estimated to have 40 to 45 crore visitors during the Mahakumbh mela.

Sudhanshu Trivedi takes a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal on Hindutva

Trivedi slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his pro-Hindu poll campaign, saying the people of Delhi know how Ravana turned into a 'sadhu' to abduct Sita. The BJP leader said everyone has heard the story of Panchtantra, everyone knows who is Bagula Bhagat. They were against the construction of the Ram temple and when it was built, they said that they were in favour of the iconic temple in Ayodhya's Uttar Pradesh.

When Trivedi was asked why there was a debacle in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh? The BJP MP said, "In 2024, the Opposition had created an atmosphere of lies and confusion due to which such result came. It was said by the opposition that if 400 seats are crossed then the government will change the Constitution."

Sudhanshu Trivedi slams on ‘Sheesh Mahal’ row

Attacking the AAP national convenor, Trivedi said Kejriwal used a trick to dodge the norms to get files on his 'Sheesh Mahal' (Bungalow) passed.

"Let me tell you what the educated man (Kejriwal) did. There is a rule that if there is an expenditure of more than Rs 10 crores, then its file will go to the Delhi LG, but for his Sheesh Mahal, bills of Rs 9 crore 45 lakhs and Rs 9 crore 50 lakhs were made. Kejriwal himself tweeted on October 27, 2013 that there were so many facilities in then Delhi CM Sheila Dixit's residence. Kejriwal wrote his heart trembled at how a CM was spending so much. So from this, you can understand how much this person has changed," he added.

