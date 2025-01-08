BJP MP Manoj Tiwari talks about significance of Mahakumbh for him, urges all to attend

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Bharatiya Janata Janty (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari urged all the devotees to attend Mahakumbh 2025 as it is first of its kind. Manoj Tiwari who participated in a special show 'Satya Sanatan' conclave and narrated the mythological story of Samudra Manthan. The BJP MP said, "If you look at the preparations for Mahakumbh, you will feel that the Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of UP both are engaged in ensuring that the devotees coming to Prayagraj do not face any kind of inconvenience."

Praising PM Modi, the BJP MP said, "PM Modi is a spiritual person in our country. He is such a Prime Minister who knows how to respect all religions and knows how to be proud of his religion."

'It is Arvind Kejriwal's time to go'

Manoj Tiwari said, it is Arvind Kejriwal's turn to leave. Calling former Delhi Chief Minister as 'political Hindu', the BJP MP attacked Arvind Kejriwal over his old comment that 'cleaning Yamuna river will not get us votes." Manoj Tiwari said, it is Arvind Kejriwal's turn to leave. While leaving, Kejriwal remembered Sanatan. Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari launched a scathing attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of neglecting critical issues in the national capital. Tiwari criticised the AAP government and alleged that 21,000 deaths in Delhi over the past decade were linked to water pollution. He said Kejriwal had failed to address worsening pollution, halted pensions for the elderly and neglected the issuance of ration cards for the poor. Manoj Tiwari claimed that the people of Delhi are dissatisfied with the AAP's governance and will vote for the BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.