Satya Sanatan Conclave: ISKCON's Amogh Lila Das says IIM, IIT students should also become 'sadhus'

Spiritual leader affiliated with ISKCON, Amogh Lila Das Prabhu, attended India TV's special show Satya Sanatan Conclave regarding the grand religious event Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. During the event, he spoke on various aspects related to Hinduism. He called upon the IIT and IIM students to adopt spiritual life and become Sadhu. Celibacy as part of the Sanatan religion and its decline in modern day, Amogh Lila Das said that it is equivalent to endangered species that are nearing extinction.

Amogh Lila Das on Maha Kumbh

Speaking about Kumbh, Amogh Lila Das said that Kumbh is a festival of service for Sanatanis. He said that people from IIT and IIM should also become sadhus. Some people should definitely go for jobs, but some should also serve God. Regarding coming to ISKCON, he said that the organisation distributes the Bhagavad Gita in Kumbh. It also arranges for prasad in Kumbh. One gets the privilege of serving saints in Kumbh. He further said that there are some drama queens in the sadhu community too, so educated people should also become sadhus. People from IIT and IIM should also become sadhus. People should become celibate; 99.9 per cent of people in ISKCON are householders, which is why I say that it is the name of an extinct species.

Wrong definition of secularism in country

He also spoke about secularism in India. According to him, the wrong definition of secularism was given in the country. Secularism means all religions are equal, but in the country, all religions except Hinduism are getting encouragement. Everyone's faith should be taken care of in the country. Secularism is not there by definition. There should be a right to teach Sanatan culture.

Amogh Lila Das on Bangladesh ISKCON

Amogh Lila Das Prabhu also spoke on the issue of Bangladesh and said that ISKCON propagated Sanatan in Bangladesh. ISKCON served the people of Bangladesh. He expressed displeasure over ISKCON's comparison with terrorism.

Temple should be rebuilt at original place, says Amogh Lila Das

He further said that Indians need to recognise Vedic culture. If you want to live a selfless life and be carefree, then eat 'Naan+Veg..not non-veg'. If there is a temple under the mosque, it should be built. We are not against Muslims; they should worship their way, but temples should come where they were already built before being brought down.