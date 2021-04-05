Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) Sasaram: Students resort to violence as police enforce Covid-19 guidelines

Scores of students in Bihar's Sasaram town resorted to violence to protest against police action to enforce the Covid-19 guidelines. Upon noticing that several coaching centres in the Gaurakshni area are flouting the latest order, police had to rush a team to enforce the new rules. When police asked coaching centres to abide by the government's order, students created ruckus and attacked police personnel. They also pelted stones on police vehicles and jammed the main road of the city. Vehicular movement was brought to a grinding halt due to the protest.

Police had to face a tough time controlling the unruly crowd. Police later fired bullets in the air to disperse the crowd at the post-office chowk of the city. The situation was brought under control after more than two hours. The district administration has deployed additional security forces in the city.

Earlier on Saturday, the state government came out with a number of fresh restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has seen a country-wide surge in the recent past. The state's Home department deferred the decision to reopen schools and colleges, which were scheduled on April 5, till April 11 and all institutions have been directed to reschedule tests and examinations accordingly.

The government has also deployed additional police force at bus terminuses, railway stations, vegetable markets and eating joints to ensure social distancing and prevent overcrowding. It said that public transport vehicles can ply with 50 per cent of total capacity till April 15. Also, holding of all functions, except marriages and funerals, at public places will be barred and the maximum number of people allowed at a wedding must not exceed 250. Not more than 50 persons will be allowed to attend a shraaddh.

Bihar has been witnessing a spike in instances of fresh cases. The state now has 2,942 active cases, a more than two-fold rise since a week ago.

Latest India News