Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sapna Chaudhary in trouble, Lucknow court issues arrest warrant

Highlights An FIR was registered against Sapna Chaudhary in October, 2018

She was to perform during an event in Lucknow, but didn't turn up

Thousands of tickets were sold for Sapna's dance show

A court in Lucknow has issued an arrest warrant against noted dancer Sapna Chaudhary for allegedly cancelling a program and not returning the money to ticket holders.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi on Wednesday issued the warrant against Chaudhary, asking the police to execute it by November 22, which is the next date of hearing of the case.

The court is slated to frame charges in the case against the dancer for which the presence of the accused is necessary. Chaudhary had earlier also moved the court to quash the FIR against her but she was denied the relief.

The FIR against Chaudhary was registered at the Ashiana police station on October 14, 2018, for her alleged failure to turn for the dance show at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow on October 13 that year.

Besides the dancer, the FIR also names programme organisers Junaid Ahmad, Naveen Sharma, Ibad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay.

The ticket for the programme was sold both online and offline at the cost of Rs 300.

Thousands of people had turned up to watch the performance but when Chaudhary did not turn up till 10 p.m., the crowd created a ruckus at the spot.

The people's money too was allegedly not refunded to them.

ALSO READ: ​Violence over Sapna Chaudhary song leaves one dead

Latest India News