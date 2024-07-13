Sanjay Raut on Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas: 'It's been 50 years, people have forgotten Emergency'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the Centre for declaring June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ and said that 'people have forgotten the Emergency'. The Centre’s decision to observe June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ triggered a political slugfest on Friday with the ruling BJP saying it will remind people of the Congress' "dictatorial mindset" and the grand old party hitting back, calling the move yet another "headline-grabbing exercise in hypocrisy" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "They have no work left. It has been 50 years, people have forgotten the Emergency. Why was Emergency imposed in this country? Some people want to spread anarchy in the country. An open announcement was made from Ramlila Maidan, our jawans, army were told not to follow the orders of the government... So in such a situation, if Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been the Prime Minister, then he would have also imposed it."

"It was a matter of national security, some people were making bombs in the country and were exploding bombs at various places... Balasaheb Thackeray had openly supported the Emergency at that time. RSS had also supported it..."

The RJD, the Congress’ ally and the opposition parties’ INDIA bloc constituent, slammed the Modi government for declaring June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ and said with such moves, the BJP is seeking to recover from the “jolt” that it received in the Lok Sabha polls due to its efforts to “tamper with” the Constitution.