Sandeshkhali violence case: Supreme Court dismisses plea, directs petitioner to approach Calcutta HC

The Supreme Court on Monday (February 19) refused to entertain plea seeking transfer of investigation and subsequent trial outside West Bengal and probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with alleged sexual assault of women living in village Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

Petitioner Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava withdrew the petition from the Supreme Court and sought liberty to approach the Calcutta High Court with his prayer. The top court noted that Calcutta High Court has taken cognisance of the matter.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih said the Calcutta High Court is already seized of the matter and taken cognisance.

"Let there be no dual forums," the bench said while granting liberty to the PIL petitioner to approach the high court.

As the bench was disinclined to entertain the matter, petitioner-lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava withdrew the PIL. The matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

Advocate reacts

Advocate Alok Srivastava, who filed PIL in Supreme Court on the Sandeshkhali incident, said that the SC has asked him to movce Calcutta High Court.

"In PIL filed in Supreme Court on Sandheshkhali incident, the court refused to take cognizance of the matter as a similar matter is pending before Calcutta High Court. SC has asked me to file an application in Calcutta HC," he said.

Sandeshkhali violence

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing violent protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader and his supporters.

Several women have accused local Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grab and sexual assault.

Sheikh is absconding ever since a mob, allegedly linked to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a corruption case.

