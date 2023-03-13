Same sex marriage: 5-judge SC bench to start hearing from April 18

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Supreme Court

Supreme Court on Monday directed to list the petitions related to legal recognition of same-sex marriage issues before a constitutional bench. A 5-judge constitution bench of SC will hear the same-sex marriage matter from April 18.

The Centre has also urged the Apex Court not to cut short arguments of either side on issue of same-sex marriage as, it said, the verdict will affect society as a whole.

The Centre has, however, opposed in the Supreme Court a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, saying it would cause a complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and in accepted societal values.

In an affidavit before the Supreme Court which is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday, the government submitted that despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country.

At the same time it submitted that though the Centre limits its recognition to heterosexual relationships, there may be other forms of marriages or unions or personal understandings of relationships between individuals in a society and these "are not unlawful".

