Cabinet approves continuation of Samagra Shiksha Scheme for School Education till 2026. Check full list

The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of Samagra Shiksha Scheme for School Education from April 1, 2021, till March 31, 2026, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Wednesday.

He said that Sustainability Development Goals for education have been kept in mind. Pradhan added that universal education which was a part of the National Education Policy is a part of the scheme as well.

With financial outlay of Rs 2,94,283.04 crore the scheme will provide access to quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment, the education minister said.

Under the National Education Policy 2020 and Samagra Siksha 2.0, formalisation of playschool is being done. Now the Government schools will also have playschools, Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also gave its nod to the continuation of Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Fast Track Special Courts for further two years.

At least 1023 Fast Track Special Courts set up for speedy disposal of rape and POCSO Act cases will now get a 2-year extension.

