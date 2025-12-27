Salman Khan celebrates birthday with friends, family at Panvel farmhouse; Rajat Sharma attends Among the attendees were India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, and Managing Director Ritu Dhawan. The two attended Salman's 60th birthday celebration at his farmhouse in Panvel and extended their wishes to the Bollywood superstar.

Mumbai:

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Saturday (December 27). On this occasion, a grand celebration was organised at his farmhouse in Mumbai's Panvel. The party was attended by several prominent personalities from Bollywood, politics, and the sporting world.

Salman Khan celebrates birthday with friends and family

Salman Khan's entire family was present at his Panvel farmhouse to celebrate his 60th birthday. Renowned screenwriter Salim Khan and his wife Salma were also present there. Salman's sister Arpita also attended the actor's birthday celebrations.

Arbaaz Khan attends birthday celebration

Arbaaz Khan, actor-producer and Salman's younger brother, also arrived at the Panvel farmhouse with his wife Sshura Khan, and their children Sipaara and Arhaan. Alvira Khan Agnihotri, producer-fashion designer and Salman's sister, was also present on this occasion.

Prominent personalities from Bollywood, politics and sports world attend

Among the attendees were actors Sanjay Dutt, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anup Soni, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Pragya Jaiswal, Karisma Kapoor and Zaheer Iqbal, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Apart from them, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel also attended the party. Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also present there.