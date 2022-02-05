Who was Saint Ramanujacharya? Know all about the philosopher symbolizing Statue of Equality

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the Statue of Equality in Telagana's capital city Hyderabad. The statue is of saint and philosopher Sri Ramanujacharya who was one of the first who fought against social, cultural, gender, educational and economic discrimination.

Here's all you need to know about him:

Saint Ramanujacharya was born in 1017 in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu to mother Kanthimathi and father Asuri Kesava Somayaji. According to his devotees, he liberated millions from social, cultural, gender, educational and economic discrimination with the foundational conviction that every human is equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste, or creed. The saint didn't diffrenciate between people. He opened temple doors to people 1,000 years ago, even to those marginalized and discriminated against in the society. According to the ancient scriptures, he lived for 120 years. Ramanujacharya is revered as a Vedic philosopher who revived the Bhakti Movement. His teachings inspired ancient poets like Annamacharya, Bhakt Ramdas, Thyagaraja, Kabir, and Meerabai. He remains a timeless icon of equality for social reformists around the world.

Statue of Equality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a 216-foot tall 'Statue of Equality', commemorating Sri Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, and drove home the 11th century Bhakti saint's message of equality of all. Hailing Ramanujacharya's message of equality of all humans, Modi said the saint has been an inspiration to the country's unity and integrity. The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebrations of his 1,000th birth anniversary.

