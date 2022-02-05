Hyderabad: PM Modi to unveil 'Statue of Equality' today to commemorate Sri Ramanujacharya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad today to dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and also to kickstart the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Friday (February 4) took stock of the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit, official sources said.

The Chief Secretary had chaired a meeting with officials of various departments on Thursday ((February 3) and gave relevant directives on the arrangements to be made for the Prime Minister's visit.

During his visit, Modi will unveil the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' which commemorates Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed, the PMO has said.

The statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals- gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. It is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world.

The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building named ‘Bhadra Vedi’. It has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, and an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

During the programme, a 3D presentation mapping the life journey and teachings of the saint will also be showcased, the PMO said, adding that Modi will also visit the identical recreations of 108 ‘Divya Desams’ (ornately carved temples) that surround the statue.

Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being as equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.

The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebrations of his 1,000th birth anniversary.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate ICRISAT’s climate change research facility on plant protection and ICRISAT’s rapid generation advancement facility.

These two facilities are dedicated to small-holder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Modi will also unveil a specially designed logo of ICRISAT and launch a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion.

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) is an international organisation that conducts agricultural research for development in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. It helps farmers by providing improved crop varieties, hybrids and also helps small-holder farmers in the drylands fight climate change.

Meanwhile, massive security arrangements will also be in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday in view of the recent security breach in Punjab.

At least 7,000 police personnel, including Central teams, will be deployed as part of the security for PM's half-day visit to attend two programmes, both on the outskirts of the city.

Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy along with other top officials were busy ensuing fool-proof arrangements at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGAI) and at both the venues.

Unlike in Punjab where the protest by farmers had left the Prime Minister's convoy stranded on a flyover last month, there are no protests planned by any group during his visit to Hyderabad but the authorities are not taking any chances.

As a matter of abundant precaution, police personnel are being deployed along the road routes to both the venues although Modi is scheduled to fly in a chopper.

After landing at RGAI at Shamshabad on the city outskirts, the Prime Minister will be flying to Patancheru in neighbouring Sangareddy district to visit the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus at Patancheru near Hyderabad.

After inaugurating the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT, Modi will fly back to the airport and then leave by road for Muchintal in Rangareddy district near the airport to unveil the 'Statue of Equality' at Ramanujacharya Asharam. He will then fly back to RGIA to return to Delhi.

Both the venues have already been taken over by Modi's security personnel. The officials from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) have worked out route maps and other security details in coordination with the state police.

The security officials conducted a trial run of choppers and vehicle convoys from the airport to both the venues.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the visit. For the second day in a row, the top officials held a meeting with officials of various departments to take stock of the arrangements made.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials of concerned departments to work in coordination to make the arrangements in the most perfect way.

He asked the police department to make adequate security arrangements, law and order, traffic as per Blue Book.

The Medical and Health Department has also been asked to position specialist medical teams along with equipment at the venues.

Somesh Kumar directed the Medical and Health Department Secretary to ensure Covid-19 protocols during the visit. Pass holders will undergo RT-PCR tests before the scheduled programs.

Officials of Roads and Buildings Department were asked to undertake road repair works and provide sufficient lighting arrangements on the used by Modi's convoy. He directed Energy Department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all the places of VIP visit.

He directed Collectors of Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts to co-ordinate the arrangements at Shamshabad Airport and other venues with the organizers of the events.

(With agencies inputs)

