Delhi: Fire breaks out at ICU ward of Safdarjung Hospital

A major fire broke out in the ICU ward of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning. As many as 10 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The blaze was brought under control by the firefighters. Around 50 patients were immediately shifted to other wards in the hospital by the staff. According to the fire department officials, no casualty has been reported in the the incident.

The cooling operation is currently underway. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Howeber, preliminary reports suggest that electrical short circuit could be the reason behind the incident.

Safdarjung Hospital is a multi-specialty hospital and the largest Centre-run hospital in the country in terms of bed strength.

