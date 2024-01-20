Did she get an offer to contest elections from Amethi? This is what Sadhvi Ritambhara told Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sadhvi Ritambhara in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Sadhvi Ritambhara, who appeared in India TV's 'Aap Ki Adalat' show, revealed that she was once offered to contest the election from Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The firebrand Ramjanmbhoomi movement leader, who spoke about Ram Mandir, Uniform Civil Code, population control among other issues, was asked by India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, whether she was offered to contest election from Amethi?

Responding to Rajat Sharma, Sadhvi Ritambhara revealed that she was once offered to contest from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency but she refused saying that she had no inclination to join politics.

"We like to change the course of politics, not join politics", she said.

Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh has remained a Congress' stronghold for decades, however, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Smriti Z Irani contested from this seat and defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In 2014 General Elections also, Smriti Z Irani was pitted against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, however, she lost the election. However, in 2019 polls, Smriti Z Irani took it as a challenge and defeated Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress' scion in 2019 Lok Sabha elections had contested from two Parliamentary seats including UP's Amethi and Waynad in Kerala.

ALSO READ | 'Give Kashi, Mathura shrines peacefully, we won't demand other temples': Sadhvi Ritambhara in Aap Ki Adalat