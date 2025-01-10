Akali Dal accepts Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party chief, following Aakal Takht intervention

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sukhbir Singh Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working committee has officially accepted the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal as party president, following a directive from the Akal Takht. Badal had initially submitted his resignation on November 16, 2024, but internal party deliberations delayed its acceptance. The resignation was eventually formalized after the Akal Takht Jathedar urged party leaders to implement necessary reforms, leading the working committee to bow to religious authority.

SAD spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema confirmed the decision after the working committee’s meeting on Friday. The acceptance of Badal’s resignation follows internal debates within the party, where the leadership initially expressed concerns about the Akal Takht’s instructions conflicting with the party’s secular constitution and political registration. However, the religious body’s call for organizational changes ultimately led to the resignation’s acceptance.

In a statement, Sukhbir Badal expressed gratitude to the party workers and leadership for their support. “The delegate session of SAD entrusted me with the responsibility of leading the party. In the past five years, I have given my best to serve the party. After completing my tenure, I presented my resignation before the working committee. However, it wasn’t accepted earlier for some reasons. I have now presented my resignation again to pave the way for the election of a new party chief,” he said.

Badal, who had stepped aside from active leadership on August 30, 2024, transferring day-to-day operations to a working committee under Balwinder Singh Bhundar, assured party members of upcoming restructuring. He announced a membership drive starting January 20, 2025, aiming to enroll 25 lakh new members by February 20, 2025. Additionally, a new party president will be elected on March 1, 2025.

This move reflects SAD’s effort to reorganize and strengthen its base ahead of future political challenges, signaling a new phase for the party as it prepares for upcoming elections.