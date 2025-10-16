Sacred footwear of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur to embark on 'Guru Charan Yatra' to Patna Sahib Starting October 23 from Gurdwara Moti Bagh, the Yatra will pass through several cities before concluding at Takht Sri Patna Sahib on November 1.

New Delhi:

The revered footwear 'Charan Suhawa' of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur, preserved by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's family for over 300 years, is set to embark on a spiritual journey from Delhi to Patna Sahib. The "Guru Charan Yatra" will provide devotees with an opportunity to pay homage to these sacred relics at the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Yatra schedule and route announced

The Yatra will commence from Gurdwara Moti Bagh, Delhi, on October 23 and culminate at Takht Sri Patna Sahib on November 1. The journey will cover multiple cities along the route, allowing devotees in various regions to witness the holy "Joda Sahib."

The itinerary includes stops at:

October 23: Gurdwara Moti Bagh to Faridabad.

Gurdwara Moti Bagh to Faridabad. October 24: Faridabad to Agra.

Faridabad to Agra. October 25: Agra to Bareilly.

Agra to Bareilly. October 26: Bareilly to Mahangapur.

Bareilly to Mahangapur. October 27: Mahangapur to Lucknow.

Mahangapur to Lucknow. October 28: Lucknow to Kanpur.

Lucknow to Kanpur. October 29: Kanpur to Prayagraj.

Kanpur to Prayagraj. October 30: Prayagraj through Banaras to Sasaram.

Prayagraj through Banaras to Sasaram. October 31: Sasaram to Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh, Patna Sahib.

Sasaram to Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh, Patna Sahib. November 1 (Morning): Arrival at Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

Special Kirtan Samagam on October 22

On the evening of October 22, a special Kirtan Samagam will be held at Gurdwara Moti Bagh, Delhi, where the Joda Sahib will be placed for devotees to have darshan before the Yatra begins.

Spiritual significance and participation

Alongside the sacred footwear, the Yatra will include the presence of the Guru Granth Sahib and the Panj Pyare (Five Beloved Ones), adding to the sanctity of the journey.

Prominent leaders and organisers present

The announcement was made in the presence of several prominent Sikh community leaders, including Delhi Gurdwara Committee President Harmeet Singh Kalka, Takht Patna Sahib Committee President Jagjot Singh Sohi, and Yatra Coordinator Jasbir Singh Dham, among others from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

This historic event promises to deepen the spiritual connection of devotees with Guru Gobind Singh's legacy as the sacred "Charan Suhawa" makes its revered journey to Patna Sahib.