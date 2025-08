Sabarmati Jansadharan Express train derails near Kanpur, railway and rescue teams on spot Sabarmati Jandhara Express train derails near Kanpur, railway and rescue teams on spot

New Delhi:

The Sabarmati Jansadharan Express (Train No. 15269) derailed while heading from Panki station towards Bhaulpur on Friday. The incident occurred while the train was entering line number 4.

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries. All passengers are reported to be safe. Railway authorities and relief teams are actively working at the site.

Further details are awaited...